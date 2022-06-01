← Company Directory
Arrow
Arrow Salaries

Arrow's salary ranges from $32,222 in total compensation per year for a Sales in Spain at the low-end to $230,520 for a Cybersecurity Analyst in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Arrow. Last updated: 2/8/2025

$160K

Sales
$32.2K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$231K
Software Engineer
$59.7K

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Arrow is Cybersecurity Analyst at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $230,520. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Arrow is $59,700.

