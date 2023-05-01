Apryse is a global leader in document processing technology, providing developers, enterprise customers, and small businesses with tools to reach their document goals faster and easier. Their market-leading SDK drives digital transformation and powers next-generation software applications with dynamic document viewing, annotation, processing, and conversion capabilities. Apryse technology supports all major platforms and dozens of unique file types, including PDF, MS Office, and CAD formats. Their product portfolio includes the Apryse developer suite, iText’s PDF SDK, and low-code integrations, as well as small business solutions Xodo and eversign.