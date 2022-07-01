← Company Directory
AppleTree
Work Here? Claim Your Company

AppleTree Salaries

AppleTree's salary ranges from $35,175 in total compensation per year for a Accountant at the low-end to $572,850 for a Hardware Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of AppleTree. Last updated: 2/1/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Median $101K
Accountant
$35.2K
Data Scientist
$109K

How to negotiate?

Recently, I received my long-awaited FAANG offer, along with an offer from a smaller-sized company.

I have little understanding of how the negotiation process works—how to determine if there's room for negotiation and when it's appropriate to do.


Could you share your own guide on how to navigate this process? Any tips or recommendations would be greatly apprecia...

42 19
42 19
Hardware Engineer
$573K
Industrial Designer
$151K
Product Designer
$107K
UX Researcher
$52.6K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at AppleTree is Hardware Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $572,850. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at AppleTree is $107,044.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for AppleTree

Related Companies

  • Tesla
  • Amazon
  • Dropbox
  • Roblox
  • Intuit
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources