AppDirect
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • Full-Stack Software Engineer

AppDirect Full-Stack Software Engineer Salaries

Full-Stack Software Engineer compensation in Canada at AppDirect totals CA$141K per year for P4. The median yearly compensation in Canada package totals CA$122K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for AppDirect's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
P1
Associate Software Engineer(Entry Level)
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
P2
Software Engineer
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
P3
Senior Software Engineer
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
P4
Staff Software Engineer
CA$141K
CA$130K
CA$1.4K
CA$9.7K
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
Options

At AppDirect, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Full-Stack Software Engineer at AppDirect in Canada sits at a yearly total compensation of CA$166,405. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at AppDirect for the Full-Stack Software Engineer role in Canada is CA$129,135.

Other Resources