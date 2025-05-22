Software Engineer compensation in Canada at AppDirect ranges from CA$119K per year for P2 to CA$142K per year for P4. The median yearly compensation in Canada package totals CA$121K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for AppDirect's total compensation packages. Last updated: 5/22/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
P1
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
P2
CA$119K
CA$106K
CA$2.7K
CA$10.8K
P3
CA$127K
CA$120K
CA$1.6K
CA$5K
P4
CA$142K
CA$131K
CA$969.5
CA$9.5K
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At AppDirect, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)
