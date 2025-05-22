AppDirect Software Engineer Salaries

Software Engineer compensation in Canada at AppDirect ranges from CA$119K per year for P2 to CA$142K per year for P4. The median yearly compensation in Canada package totals CA$121K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for AppDirect's total compensation packages. Last updated: 5/22/2025

Level Name Total Base Stock (/yr) Bonus P1 Associate Software Engineer (Entry Level) CA$ -- CA$ -- CA$ -- CA$ -- P2 Software Engineer CA$119K CA$106K CA$2.7K CA$10.8K P3 Senior Software Engineer CA$127K CA$120K CA$1.6K CA$5K P4 Staff Software Engineer CA$142K CA$131K CA$969.5 CA$9.5K View 3 More Levels

Vesting Schedule Main 25 % YR 1 25 % YR 2 25 % YR 3 25 % YR 4 Stock Type Options At AppDirect, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule: 25 % vests in the 1st -year ( 25.00 % annually )

25 % vests in the 2nd -year ( 2.08 % monthly )

25 % vests in the 3rd -year ( 2.08 % monthly )

25 % vests in the 4th -year ( 2.08 % monthly )

