Appcircle is a mobile CI/CD platform that simplifies the management of mobile app development and deployment. It streamlines the entire app lifecycle, eliminating the need for DevOps expertise. With Appcircle, users can quickly build iOS, Android, React Native, and Flutter apps, run tests, distribute to testers and app stores, and even create their own in-house app store. The platform offers fast cloud builds using Apple Silicon M1 infrastructure or the option to use self-hosted runners.