Apna
Apna Software Engineer Salaries in Greater Bengaluru

The median Software Engineer compensation in Greater Bengaluru package at Apna totals ₹4.1M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Apna's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Median Package
company icon
Apna
Software Engineer
Bengaluru, KA, India
Total per year
₹4.1M
Level
hidden
Base
₹4.1M
Stock (/yr)
₹0
Bonus
₹0
Years at company
2-4 Years
Years exp
2-4 Years
What are the career levels at Apna?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Apna in Greater Bengaluru sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹8,257,599. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Apna for the Software Engineer role in Greater Bengaluru is ₹4,100,907.

