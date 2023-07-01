← Company Directory
Apex Trading
    • About

    Apex Trading is a company that helps cannabis businesses improve their operations by optimizing inventory and order management. They also offer sales tools that allow producers to have control over their brands and enable retail buyers to work directly with those brands. The company continuously updates its platform based on the needs of its cannabis industry customers. Thousands of cannabis companies in the US are choosing Apex Trading to streamline their operations, make informed business decisions, and save money.

    http://www.apextrading.com
    Website
    2018
    Year Founded
    49
    # of Employees
    $1M-$10M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

