AngelList Salaries

AngelList's salary ranges from $50,250 in total compensation per year for a Administrative Assistant at the low-end to $215,000 for a Software Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of AngelList. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Software Engineer
Median $215K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Administrative Assistant
$50.3K
Data Analyst
$194K

Entering the job search

I have been working for the same company for 6 years. 30 years old. Base comp 112k, told that I should be Senior engineer level.
I am confident in my skills as an engineer but absolutely terrified of getting out there. I feel uncertain on my resume, my interviewing skills. Huge amount of imposter syndrome with trying to look for another job.

No...

41 20
41 20
Sales
$131K
The highest paying role reported at AngelList is Software Engineer with a yearly total compensation of $215,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at AngelList is $162,434.

