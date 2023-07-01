← Company Directory
ANGARAI
    • About

    ANGARAI is a professional management consulting firm with a project management center of excellence, specializing in organization change management, oversight, and compliance. Identified as one of the fastest growing small businesses from Prince George’s County, Maryland, it was established in 2003. ANGARAI’s management drives the company to seek holistic solutions for its global customers. It provides business advisory services, resource augmentation for technology strategy, enterprise architecture and implementation. With its headquarters in Greenbelt, Maryland, ANGARAI is American owned.

    http://www.angarai-intl.com
    Website
    2003
    Year Founded
    37
    # of Employees
    $1M-$10M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

