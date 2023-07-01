ANGARAI is a professional management consulting firm with a project management center of excellence, specializing in organization change management, oversight, and compliance. Identified as one of the fastest growing small businesses from Prince George’s County, Maryland, it was established in 2003. ANGARAI’s management drives the company to seek holistic solutions for its global customers. It provides business advisory services, resource augmentation for technology strategy, enterprise architecture and implementation. With its headquarters in Greenbelt, Maryland, ANGARAI is American owned.