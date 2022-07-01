Analytic Partners is a proven global leader in measurement and optimization. Our adaptive solutions integrate proprietary technology powered by the latest data science delivered through our platform and high-touch consulting. We enable deeper business understanding to support better, faster decisions. In "The Forrester Wave™: Marketing Measurement and Optimization Solutions, Q1 2020", Analytic Partners was named a Leader and was top ranked in Strategy and Current Offering among all evaluated vendors. In addition, Analytic Partners received the highest score for Technology Platform.Founded in 2000 by President and CEO, Nancy Smith, Analytic Partners is fully independent and a Certified Women's Business Enterprise. We are fast growing with global operations across our full-service offices in New York City, Denver, Miami, Charlottesville, Dublin, Paris, Sydney, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Shanghai. Analytic Partners services clients in more than 50 countries, providing world-class expertise and client support, along with powerful integrated technology – GPS Enterprise.