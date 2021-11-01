← Company Directory
Amplify
Amplify Salaries

Amplify's salary ranges from $73,500 in total compensation per year for a Customer Service at the low-end to $160,800 for a Recruiter at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Amplify. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Software Engineer
Median $135K
Product Manager
Median $130K
Customer Service
$73.5K

Data Analyst
$115K
Information Technologist (IT)
$131K
Marketing
$129K
Product Designer
$151K
Project Manager
$133K
Recruiter
$161K
UX Researcher
$95.5K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Amplify is Recruiter at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $160,800. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Amplify is $130,437.

Other Resources