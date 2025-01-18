← Company Directory
Amperity
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • Full-Stack Software Engineer

Amperity Full-Stack Software Engineer Salaries

The median Full-Stack Software Engineer compensation in United States package at Amperity totals $144K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Amperity's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Median Package
company icon
Amperity
Software Engineer
Seattle, WA
Total per year
$144K
Level
New Grad
Base
$125K
Stock (/yr)
$9K
Bonus
$10K
Years at company
0 Years
Years exp
0 Years
What are the career levels at Amperity?

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
Option

At Amperity, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Software Engineer offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Full-Stack Software Engineer at Amperity in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $219,465. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Amperity for the Full-Stack Software Engineer role in United States is $134,000.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Amperity

Related Companies

  • Ivanti
  • AvidXchange
  • data.world
  • AB Tasty
  • Mastercard
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources