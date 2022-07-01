← Company Directory
Amperity
Amperity Salaries

Amperity's salary ranges from $120,395 in total compensation per year for a Marketing in United States at the low-end to $259,257 for a Sales in Australia at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Amperity. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Software Engineer
Median $211K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Software Engineering Manager
Median $250K
Business Analyst
$146K

Customer Service
$180K
Data Analyst
$180K
Marketing
$120K
Product Manager
$163K
Recruiter
$201K
Sales
$259K
Solution Architect
$199K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
Option

At Amperity, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Amperity is Sales at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $259,257. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Amperity is $189,667.

