American Polarizers is a leading manufacturer of polarized and non-polarized optical filters for various applications. With a focus on customer service, innovation, and high-quality manufacturing, they provide top-notch products. Founded in 1960, they have continuously evolved to meet customer needs and offer a range of services including clean rooms, lamination equipment, lasers, waterjets, and metrology testing. Their engineers work closely with customers to develop innovative solutions. With a commitment to excellence and long-term customer relationships, American Polarizers is a trusted partner in the optical filter industry.