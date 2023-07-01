Company Directory
American Polarizers
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about American Polarizers that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    American Polarizers is a leading manufacturer of polarized and non-polarized optical filters for various applications. With a focus on customer service, innovation, and high-quality manufacturing, they provide top-notch products. Founded in 1960, they have continuously evolved to meet customer needs and offer a range of services including clean rooms, lamination equipment, lasers, waterjets, and metrology testing. Their engineers work closely with customers to develop innovative solutions. With a commitment to excellence and long-term customer relationships, American Polarizers is a trusted partner in the optical filter industry.

    apioptics.com
    Website
    1960
    Year Founded
    31
    # of Employees
    $1M-$10M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers.You'll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for American Polarizers

    Related Companies

    • Square
    • Dropbox
    • SoFi
    • Amazon
    • Tesla
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources