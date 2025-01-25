All Cybersecurity Analyst Salaries
Cybersecurity Analyst compensation at American Express ranges from $113K per year for Band 30 to $141K per year for Band 35. The median yearly compensation package totals $101K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for American Express's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/25/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Band 30
$113K
$103K
$0
$10K
Band 35
$141K
$121K
$3.3K
$16.7K
Band 40
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Band 45
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
