Ambulatory Management Solutions (AMS) is a leading provider of anesthesia practice management, specializing in office-based and ambulatory anesthesia. With clients in 10 states, AMS offers unparalleled service and expertise to physicians, practices, and patients. With over 15 years of experience in the office-based environment, AMS helps anesthesiologists overcome obstacles and navigate the competitive infrastructure, regulations, reimbursement concerns, and resources needed to build a successful office-based anesthesia practice.