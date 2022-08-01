Since foundation in 2015, Ambisafe has provided the technological infrastructure for almost a hundred projects, allowing them to launch their tokens, build applications, connect with over 500,000 contributors and raise capital of more than $300M.In 2017, Ambisafe launched Orderbook, the first decentralized trading platform, to enable the sale of cryptocurrency tokens using Initial Exchange Offerings. Orderbook provides KYC, AML, and investor accreditation, allowing to use the infrastructure for primary issuance of security and utility tokens. The platform also functions as a fully decentralized trading platform for secondary trading.Our team is renowned for its technical and financial processes. We saved money during the Parity wallet hack and have reported security vulnerabilities in some of the top exchanges. Combined, our team has over 40 years of blockchain experience and 20 years of capital markets expertise in US markets.We thrive on:- Providing end-to-end token sale infrastructure, including security and utility token creation, token management and shareholder reporting, storage in our multi-sig wallet AmbiVault, token distribution through CryptoWallet or Orderbook, secondary trading on Orderbook.- Building complex infrastructure on the blockchain using our Blockchain Quickstart Platform, which makes the development quicker and cheaper.- Conducting smart contract reviews, assuring that your Solidity code is secure and scalable.- Ensuring the quick resolution of any product, blockchain, and service provider issues, supporting your customers in utilizing white-labeled products through our Technical and Customer Support Packages.