← Company Directory
Amantya Technologies
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Amantya Technologies Salaries

Amantya Technologies's salary ranges from $7,148 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer at the low-end to $35,479 for a Solution Architect at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Amantya Technologies. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
$7.1K
Solution Architect
$35.5K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Amantya Technologies is Solution Architect at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $35,479. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Amantya Technologies is $21,314.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Amantya Technologies

Related Companies

  • Snap
  • Stripe
  • Flipkart
  • Facebook
  • Apple
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources