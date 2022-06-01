← Company Directory
Altus Group
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about Altus Group that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    Altus Group Limited is a leading provider of software, data solutions and independent advisory services to the global commercial real estate industry. Our businesses reflects decades of experience, a range of expertise, and technology-enabled capabilities empowering clients to analyze, gain insight and recognize value on their real estate investments. Headquartered in Canada, we have approximately 2,400 employees around the world, with operations in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. Our clients include some of the world’s largest real estate industry participants. Altus Group pays a quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share and our shares are traded on the TSX under the symbol AIF.For more information on Altus Group, please visit: www.altusgroup.com.

    altusgroup.com
    Website
    2005
    Year Founded
    2,250
    # of Employees
    $500M-$1B
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Altus Group

    Related Companies

    • JLL
    • CGI
    • Cushman & Wakefield
    • CBRE
    • OpenText
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources