Altos Ventures
Altos Ventures Salaries

Altos Ventures's median salary is $201,000 for a Venture Capitalist. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Venture Capitalist
$201K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Altos Ventures is Venture Capitalist at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $201,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Altos Ventures is $201,000.

