Alto is a platform that allows everyday investors to diversify their portfolios by investing in alternative assets such as private equity, venture capital, real estate, and crypto. They offer traditional, Roth, and SEP IRAs, bringing alternative investments to the mainstream. With the Alto IRA and CryptoIRA, investors can easily and cost-effectively access their retirement savings to invest in assets once reserved for high-net-worth individuals. Alto's mission is to make alternatives accessible for all, so everyone can invest for the future they want.