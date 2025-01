Altimmune, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. Their lead product candidate, pemvidutide, is in Phase 1b trial for obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis. They are also developing HepTcell, a product candidate for hepatitis B, in Phase 2 clinical trial. Founded in 1997, the company is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.