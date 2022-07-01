← Company Directory
Altaro
    Altaro part of Hornetsecurity Group is a fast-growing developer of easy-to-use backup solutions for managed service providers (MSPs), IT resellers and IT departments. It specializes in backup for virtualized and cloud environments, providing affordable enterprise-class functionality while avoiding unnecessary features that add cost and undue complexity.With 50,000+ customers worldwide, 10,000+ partners globally and 2,000+ MSPs to date, the company’s flagship solution is Altaro VM Backup, which has gained traction as the natural choice for Hyper-V and VMware backup and replication. Altaro part of Hornetsecurity Group also provides an annual subscription solution to back up and restore Office 365 mailboxes, Altaro Office 365 Backup. Both are also available as monthly subscription programs for MSPs.

    altaro.com
    Website
    2009
    Year Founded
    150
    # of Employees
    $10M-$50M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

