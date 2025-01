AltaGas is a North American energy infrastructure company with Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment operates natural gas distribution and storage utilities in several states, serving 1.7 million customers. The Midstream segment engages in natural gas gathering and extraction, fractionation and liquids handling, and marketing activities. The company also operates gas-fired power generation and distribution assets in California and Colorado. AltaGas serves residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Western Canada.