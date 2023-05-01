← Company Directory
Allied Benefit Systems
    Allied is a healthcare solutions company that offers customized self-insurance benefits to organizations. They integrate medical management innovations and cost-control strategies to align with individual choice and organizational need. Their philosophy is to create a culture of health beyond simple medical health by integrating administrative services, care solutions, and analytics to achieve better patient outcomes. Their programs and benefit services are designed to infuse value for employers, plan members, healthcare providers, and themselves. Allied is committed to the future of their clients.

    https://alliedbenefit.com
    Website
    1980
    Year Founded
    351
    # of Employees
    $50M-$100M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

