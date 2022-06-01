← Company Directory
Allegion
Allegion Salaries

Allegion's salary ranges from $27,918 in total compensation per year for a Hardware Engineer in India at the low-end to $186,930 for a Product Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Allegion. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Business Analyst
$137K
Data Analyst
$91.8K
Hardware Engineer
$27.9K

Entering the job search

I have been working for the same company for 6 years. 30 years old. Base comp 112k, told that I should be Senior engineer level.
I am confident in my skills as an engineer but absolutely terrified of getting out there. I feel uncertain on my resume, my interviewing skills. Huge amount of imposter syndrome with trying to look for another job.

No...

41 20
41 20
Marketing Operations
$99.5K
Product Manager
$187K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$111K
Software Engineer
$118K
Solution Architect
$167K
UX Researcher
$177K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Allegion is Product Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $186,930. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Allegion is $118,316.

Other Resources