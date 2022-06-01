Allegion (NYSE: ALLE) is a global pioneer in seamless access, with leading brands like CISA®, Interflex®, LCN®, Schlage®, SimonsVoss® and Von Duprin®. Focusing on security around the door and adjacent areas, Allegion secures people and assets with a range of solutions for homes, businesses, schools and institutions. Allegion had $2.7 billion in revenue in 2020, and its security products are sold around the world.While Allegion is a new name in the security industry, we are not new. For over a century, we have kept people safe and secure with category leading products. From inventing the “panic release bar” exit device in 1908 to pioneering the first-ever electric-controlled lock, our brands have been innovators for almost as long as people have locked doors. Their entrepreneurial spirit is at the core of who we are.As an independent Allegion, we are able to unlock our company’s true potential. By tapping into that entrepreneurial spirit that has made us the leader in mechanical security, we will continue to drive forward and integrate tomorrow’s electronic solutions into everything we do. Our long history of expertise in the commercial industry enables us to have better quality, stronger, and safer products for our residential customers. Together, with the power and passion of our global employees, we will realize Allegion’s full potential as we continue to be a leader in the global safety and security industry.