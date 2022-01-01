← Company Directory
Alaska Airlines
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Alaska Airlines Salaries

Alaska Airlines's salary ranges from $41,431 in total compensation per year for a Customer Service at the low-end to $176,513 for a Information Technologist (IT) at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Alaska Airlines. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Median $154K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Backend Software Engineer

Financial Analyst
Median $90K
Product Manager
Median $170K

Entering the job search

I have been working for the same company for 6 years. 30 years old. Base comp 112k, told that I should be Senior engineer level.
I am confident in my skills as an engineer but absolutely terrified of getting out there. I feel uncertain on my resume, my interviewing skills. Huge amount of imposter syndrome with trying to look for another job.

No...

41 20
41 20
Accountant
$78.6K
Business Analyst
$153K
Customer Service
$41.4K
Data Analyst
$98K
Data Scientist
$152K
Information Technologist (IT)
$177K
Management Consultant
$107K
Product Designer
$166K
Project Manager
$139K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$124K
Software Engineering Manager
$170K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Alaska Airlines is Information Technologist (IT) at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $176,513. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Alaska Airlines is $145,600.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Alaska Airlines

Related Companies

  • Wells Fargo
  • Delta Air Lines
  • Tesla
  • Comcast
  • Electronic Arts
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources