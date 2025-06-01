Software Engineer compensation in United States at Alaska Airlines ranges from $120K per year to $202K. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $156K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Alaska Airlines's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/1/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Software Engineer I
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Software Engineer II
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Senior Software Engineer
$152K
$150K
$0
$2.4K
Principal Software Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
No salaries found
