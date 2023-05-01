Akerna Corp. is a software company that provides regulatory compliance and inventory management solutions for the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industry in the US and Canada. They offer MJ Platform and Leaf Data Systems, as well as consulting services, business intelligence, data analytics, and Last Call Analytics for alcohol brands. They also operate a seed-to-sale platform and provide cannabis cultivation management and compliance software, as well as tracking technology. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Denver, Colorado.