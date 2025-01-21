← Company Directory
Airbus
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • Full-Stack Software Engineer

Airbus Full-Stack Software Engineer Salaries

The median Full-Stack Software Engineer compensation in France package at Airbus totals €48K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Airbus's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Median Package
company icon
Airbus
Software Engineer
Toulouse, MI, France
Total per year
€48K
Level
L6
Base
€44K
Stock (/yr)
€0
Bonus
€4K
Years at company
6 Years
Years exp
9 Years
What are the career levels at Airbus?

Latest Salary Submissions
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Full-Stack Software Engineer at Airbus in France sits at a yearly total compensation of €92,044. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Airbus for the Full-Stack Software Engineer role in France is €46,912.

Other Resources