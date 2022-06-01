← Company Directory
Huntington Ingalls Industries
Huntington Ingalls Industries Salaries

Huntington Ingalls Industries's salary ranges from $55,082 in total compensation per year for a Information Technologist (IT) at the low-end to $204,000 for a Data Scientist at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Huntington Ingalls Industries. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Software Engineer
Median $95K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Mechanical Engineer
Median $76.2K
Business Analyst
$77.6K
Data Analyst
$81.4K
Data Scientist
$204K
Hardware Engineer
$131K
Industrial Designer
$78.4K
Information Technologist (IT)
$55.1K
Program Manager
$128K
Project Manager
$86.6K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$101K
Technical Program Manager
$123K
Technical Writer
$78.7K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Huntington Ingalls Industries is Data Scientist at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $204,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Huntington Ingalls Industries is $86,565.

