Huntington Ingalls Industries
Huntington Ingalls Industries Industrial Designer Salaries

The average Industrial Designer total compensation in United States at Huntington Ingalls Industries ranges from $66.3K to $90.5K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Huntington Ingalls Industries's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/19/2025

Average Total Compensation

$71K - $85.8K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
$66.3K$71K$85.8K$90.5K
Common Range
Possible Range

$160K

What are the career levels at Huntington Ingalls Industries?

The highest paying salary package reported for a Industrial Designer at Huntington Ingalls Industries in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $90,480. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Huntington Ingalls Industries for the Industrial Designer role in United States is $66,300.

