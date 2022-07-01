Affinitiv is the largest provider of end-to-end, data-driven marketing and software solutions exclusively focused on the automotive customer lifecycle. Backed by 20+ years of automotive and marketing expertise, we pride ourselves on being the go-to experts in the industry.Our Mission is to drive the next generation customer experience by partnering with OEMs and retailers to accelerate performance and inspire loyalty. Our Vision is to create customers for life through reimagined experiences.AFFINITIV CORE VALUESPASSIONPassion generates excitement for what we do and how we do it. With Passion at the heart of everything we do, we nurture ideas, inspire excellence, and find creative ways to eliminate obstacles for cultivating growth. INTEGRITYIntegrity creates trust. As an organization, collectively, it's our most valuable asset. Individually, it's the constant choice to infuse every action with honesty, fairness, and respect for clients and colleagues alike. UNITYUnity celebrates diversity. Synergizing the collective experiences, varied skills, and unique talents of every team member builds unstoppable momentum and drives unimaginable achievements. INNOVATIONInnovation motivates action: to take risks, encourage curiosity and new ideas, learn from mistakes, and constantly strive to exceed expectations. Through innovation, we generate solutions for our customers and raise the bar - both within our workplace and throughout our industry. IMPACTImpact demonstrates the immeasurable power of our shared values and collective effort to effect positive, ground-breaking change and deliver excellence for our customers, colleagues, and communities.