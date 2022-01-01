← Company Directory
FloQast
FloQast Salaries

FloQast's salary ranges from $62,132 in total compensation per year for a Product Manager in Austria at the low-end to $209,348 for a Software Engineering Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of FloQast. Last updated: 2/7/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Software Engineer 1 $103K
Software Engineer 3 $147K
Senior Software Engineer $187K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Product Designer
$159K
Product Manager
$62.1K

Cybersecurity Analyst
$111K
Software Engineering Manager
$209K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At FloQast, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at FloQast is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $209,348. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at FloQast is $146,667.

