← Company Directory
Acreage Holdings
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about Acreage Holdings that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    Acreage is a New York-based company that operates cannabis cultivation and retailing facilities across the US, including its own retail store brand, The Botanist. They offer a wide range of cannabis products, including award-winning brands like Botanist and Tweed, as well as medical and edibles brands. Acreage also owns a hemp subsidiary, Universal Hemp, which distributes and sells CBD products nationwide. The company has focused on creating a seamless, consumer-focused, branded experience since its founding in 2011.

    acreageholdings.com
    Website
    2014
    Year Founded
    241
    # of Employees
    $50M-$100M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Acreage Holdings

    Related Companies

    • Netflix
    • Facebook
    • SoFi
    • Roblox
    • Microsoft
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources