← Company Directory
ACON Investments
Work Here? Claim Your Company

ACON Investments Salaries

ACON Investments's salary ranges from $155,775 in total compensation per year for a Cybersecurity Analyst at the low-end to $159,200 for a Data Scientist at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of ACON Investments. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Data Scientist
$159K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$156K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at ACON Investments is Data Scientist at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $159,200. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at ACON Investments is $157,488.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for ACON Investments

Related Companies

  • Google
  • PayPal
  • Lyft
  • SoFi
  • Pinterest
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources