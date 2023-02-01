← Company Directory
Achronix
Achronix Salaries

Achronix's salary ranges from $130,000 in total compensation per year for a Hardware Engineer at the low-end to $161,805 for a Software Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Achronix. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Hardware Engineer
Median $130K
Software Engineer
$162K
The highest paying role reported at Achronix is Software Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $161,805. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Achronix is $145,903.

