Acceldata is a Campbell, CA-based company that offers the world's first enterprise data observability platform to help businesses build and operate data products. Its solutions have been adopted by global customers, including Dun & Bradstreet, Verisk, Oracle, PubMatic, and PhonePe (Walmart). Acceldata's investors include Insight Partners, March Capital, Industry Ventures, Lightspeed, Sorenson Ventures, Sanabil, and Emergent Ventures. Contact them to learn more about the benefits of data observability.