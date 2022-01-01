← Company Directory
Accedo
Accedo Salaries

Accedo's salary ranges from $34,981 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer in Hungary at the low-end to $139,887 for a Management Consultant in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Accedo. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Management Consultant
$140K
Marketing
$76.2K
Product Designer
$50.7K

Product Manager
$93.3K
Program Manager
$73.8K
Software Engineer
$35K
Solution Architect
$107K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Accedo is Management Consultant at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $139,887. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Accedo is $76,168.

