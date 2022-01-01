← Company Directory
Synectics Solutions
Synectics Solutions Salaries

Synectics Solutions's salary ranges from $33,582 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer at the low-end to $51,140 for a Product Design Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Synectics Solutions. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Product Design Manager
$51.1K
Software Engineer
$33.6K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Synectics Solutions is Product Design Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $51,140. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Synectics Solutions is $42,361.

