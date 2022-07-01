← Company Directory
Absci
Absci Salaries

Absci's salary ranges from $105,525 in total compensation per year for a Biomedical Engineer at the low-end to $134,325 for a Software Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Absci. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Biomedical Engineer
$106K
Software Engineer
$134K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Absci is Software Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $134,325. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Absci is $119,925.

