← Company Directory
A Million Ads
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about A Million Ads that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    We are the personalization experts.We use data to create personalized advertising with more context and relevance that speaks to people individually, so our campaigns have greater standout, higher recall and better engagement. By combining creativity and technology we make better ads. Think digital audio and video ads that change based on what city you are in, the music you are listening to, what day and time it is or what the weather is like outside.Founded in 2015 with offices in New York and London, we have delivered over 5 billion personalized ads across the globe for leading brands such as Starbucks, eBay, McDonald’s, P&G, Sky and Audi. We work with the biggest advertising agencies and have partnerships with the major audio, video, connected TV and podcasting platforms around the world. Together, we turn ordinary ad creative into something extraordinary, helping our clients to do more, say more and mean more to their customers.

    amillionads.com
    Website
    2015
    Year Founded
    90
    # of Employees
    $10M-$50M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for A Million Ads

    Related Companies

    • Intuit
    • Lyft
    • Tesla
    • Microsoft
    • Snap
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources