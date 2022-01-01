← Company Directory
6sense
6sense Salaries

6sense's salary ranges from $14,582 in total compensation per year for a Business Analyst in India at the low-end to $236,176 for a Data Analyst in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of 6sense. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Software Engineer
Median $48.5K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Product Manager
Median $230K
Data Scientist
Median $219K

Entering the job search

I have been working for the same company for 6 years. 30 years old. Base comp 112k, told that I should be Senior engineer level.
I am confident in my skills as an engineer but absolutely terrified of getting out there. I feel uncertain on my resume, my interviewing skills. Huge amount of imposter syndrome with trying to look for another job.

No...

40 20
40 20
Accountant
$227K
Administrative Assistant
$154K
Business Analyst
$14.6K
Business Development
$84.6K
Data Analyst
$236K
Data Science Manager
$81.9K
Product Designer
$169K
Recruiter
$160K
Sales
$194K
Software Engineering Manager
$73.1K
UX Researcher
$103K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At 6sense, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)

10 years post-termination exercise window.

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at 6sense is Data Analyst at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $236,176. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at 6sense is $157,134.

