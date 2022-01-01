Company Directory
Aktana
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Aktana Salaries

Aktana's salary ranges from $123,615 in total compensation per year for a Business Operations Manager at the low-end to $201,000 for a Technical Program Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Aktana. Last updated: 7/20/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Median $182K
Business Operations Manager
$124K
Business Analyst
$153K

You guys having any luck

I've been applying to like 5-10 jobs everyday for the past 6 months and getting like a 1% hit rate.

I've got solid projects and a decent resume, with 1 internship in a mid-sized tech company but here I am unable to get anything as a new grad.


Anyone else in the same boat?

38 14
38 14
Technical Program Manager
$201K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Aktana is Technical Program Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $201,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Aktana is $167,615.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Aktana

Related Companies

  • Buildium
  • 6sense
  • ShipBob
  • Mirantis
  • Built Technologies
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources