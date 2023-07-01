← Company Directory
3dverse
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about 3dverse that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    Vizua is a company that specializes in visualization technologies, including cloud and GPU accelerated servers management platform. They offer solutions for web 3D imaging, virtual and augmented reality, and are also working on machine learning to enhance visualizations. Their cloud platform efficiently shares GPU resources, increasing responsiveness and reducing costs. With years of experience in 3D imaging, Vizua has developed a range of technology for viewing, editing, managing, printing, and sharing 3D data.

    https://3dverse.com
    Website
    2018
    Year Founded
    31
    # of Employees
    $1M-$10M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for 3dverse

    Related Companies

    • LinkedIn
    • Airbnb
    • Intuit
    • Roblox
    • Netflix
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources