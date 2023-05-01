← Company Directory
3DLOOK
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about 3DLOOK that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    3DLOOK is a company that specializes in AI-first mobile body scanning and virtual fit solutions. Their solutions provide personalized shopping experiences based on a consumer's unique body profiles, reducing returns and driving conversion and engagement. They offer body data analytics that gives brands actionable insights to optimize design, product development, inventory planning, and distribution. 3DLOOK has won several awards and works with big names in retail. They recently raised $6.5M in a Series A raise and have been recognized as an emerging company disrupting traditional retail with their 3D body scanning technology.

    https://3dlook.me
    Website
    2016
    Year Founded
    126
    # of Employees
    $10M-$50M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for 3DLOOK

    Related Companies

    • Netflix
    • Stripe
    • Uber
    • Google
    • Square
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources