3D Predict is an aligner manufacturer that uses artificial intelligence to create aligners that can treat complex cases. Their software, Deep CBCT Analysis, combines AI technology with clinical experience to provide orthodontists with precise and efficient aligners. The software creates detailed 3D models of teeth, bones, and roots, allowing orthodontists to achieve predictable and safe outcomes for patients. The company was founded by Dr. Marina Domracheva, who identified a gap in the market and aims to improve dental care through advanced technology. Their team consists of highly educated clinical experts and plan modeling technicians.