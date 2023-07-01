← Company Directory
3D Money
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about 3D Money that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    3D Money is a real estate investment company that focuses on finding profitable opportunities in real property. They specialize in providing affordable housing to low-income individuals and aim to help clients grow and protect their wealth outside of the risks associated with Wall Street. They offer a lucrative solution to factors that can erode money, such as taxes, Wall Street fraud, and the depreciation of the dollar. Investing with 3D Money is a great way to build wealth using idle IRA funds or savings that are not earning much interest. Their goal is to alleviate the stress and monotony of traditional investments by helping clients build wealth through real estate.

    http://www.3dmoney.com
    Website
    2007
    Year Founded
    31
    # of Employees
    $1M-$10M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for 3D Money

    Related Companies

    • Stripe
    • Microsoft
    • Coinbase
    • Airbnb
    • Amazon
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources