3D Money is a real estate investment company that focuses on finding profitable opportunities in real property. They specialize in providing affordable housing to low-income individuals and aim to help clients grow and protect their wealth outside of the risks associated with Wall Street. They offer a lucrative solution to factors that can erode money, such as taxes, Wall Street fraud, and the depreciation of the dollar. Investing with 3D Money is a great way to build wealth using idle IRA funds or savings that are not earning much interest. Their goal is to alleviate the stress and monotony of traditional investments by helping clients build wealth through real estate.